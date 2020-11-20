New River Humane Society receives dozens of cats from animal cruelty case

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Kathy Gerencer, the board president of the New River Humane Society, told 59News they were originally supposed to take in 25 cats from an animal abuse and cruelty case. Gerencer said what animal control found was more than expected.

“But upon his return, staff notified us that it was in fact 75 cats,” Gerencer said.

Meaning over than 100 cats are now looking for their forever home and being housed at a humane society that is now over capacity. Gerencer said they want people to adopt these cats. If you cannot take in a cat forever, there are other options to help.

“Take the burden off our staff and the building itself to house and care for cats in their homes temporarily,” Gerencer said.

Gerencer said people can also make monetary contributions if they are unable to take one of these cats in for a period of time. They are also in need of supplies to care for these felines.

“Dry and wet cat food, kitty litter, paper towels, large like 30 gallon trash bags, any cleaner,” Gerencer said.

The support and help from the community is what Gerencer said will keep the cats alive. If not, other options will be considered.

“We just can’t, don’t have the capacity to care for them properly, with the cleaning and the space that they need. So certainly, euthanasia is a possibility,” Gerencer said.

Meaning these cats need the help of the community to stay alive and live a better life. Gerencer said people can drop off supplies to the shelter, which is located at 513 Shelter Rd, Fayetteville, WV. These items are also being taken at the Oak Hill Animal Hospital, located at 3271 Summerlee Rd, Oak Hill, WV, and at Tractor Supply located at 1556 E Main St Ste A, Oak Hill, WV.

Gerencer said people can send monetary donations in the form of a check to the shelter itself. People can also call (304)-574-3682 for more ways on how to donate and help.