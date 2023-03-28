GHENT, WV (WVNS) — New River Community CTC established the Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship in honor of Dr. Kyle and Anne Fort’s colleagues.

We appreciate the contributions of Dr. Wheeler, Dr. Smith and Dr. Brown to the health and well-being of residents in Greenbrier County and the surrounding communities. We are honored to be able to provide this scholarship to remember them and their service to the region. Michael Green, New River CTC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation

According to New River CTC, the new scholarship is designed to help aid students interested in a career in the healthcare field and can also provide emergency funding. To be eligible for this scholarship, you must be enrolled in an allied health certificate or degree program at the college.

New River CTC is currently accepting applications for the scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic school year up to April 21, 2023 at www.nrctcf.org.

I am thrilled to be able to honor the memory of Dr. Wheeler, Dr. Smith and Dr. Brown for the work that they accomplished in the healthcare field. By supporting this scholarship, we can assist students in completing their program of study and contribute to the legacy of Dr. Wheeler, Dr. Smith and Dr. Brown. Dr. Kyle Fort, Chairman

For more information on giving opportunities through the New River CTC Foundation, email foundation@newriver.edu or call 304-929-1042e information