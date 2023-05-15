SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the New River Community and Technical College announced a new course being offered that could benefit many.

Starting June 8, 2023, New River Community and Technical College will offer a six-week American Sign Language (ASL) course. The class will be offered at the Nicholas County campus in Summersville or via Zoom video conferencing. Tuition is $100 for the six-week class, and registration is required by Monday, May 29, 2023. Participants interested in the Zoom option will be emailed the link and log-in information after registering and paying for the class.

Students in the class will learn sign language vocabulary, phrases and sentences, including grammatical features, and students will have interactive practice during the class. ASL contains the fundaments of language, not entirely adhered to the English language.

The origins of ASL are unknown, but some scholars claim the French sign language, more than 200 years old, contain the origins of the ASL. ASL is one of more expressive languages, relying on body language to embellish phrases’ meanings.

For more information on the ASL course offered, or other course information visit New River Community and Technical College’s website.