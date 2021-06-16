New Summers County Fire Chief named following scandal

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A new chief was named less than one week after the first arrest was made in the Summers County child porn scandal.

Former Assistant Chief Jonathan Lipscomb was named the Interim Chief for the Summers County Volunteer Fire Department. He said he has a lot of work to do with this new title. Their main focus he said is getting the trust back from the community.

“We’ll have to work with the community and show that those individuals don’t represent the rest of us,” said Lipscomb.

Lipscomb said he became a volunteer in Summers County because he wants to help his community and be a light for someone on their worst day. He said this scandal takes away from the work the department tries to do.

“The Summers County Volunteer Fire Department does not tolerate any behavior along these lines. Those individuals were removed from their positions as well as from the membership of this department. They have no longer any ties to emergency services and we are currently working fully with all investigators to try to move forward,” said Lipscomb.

Lipscomb said the 15 member department will take a vote on who will take over in the event the acting chief is no longer able to fulfill their duties. He said once this term is up, another decision will be made on who will take over for Lipscomb.

“I may be re-elected or somebody may be elected. It all depends on who is available and how the members choose to vote,” said Lipscomb.

Lipscomb said although this rise to chief is not the one he expected, he is confident the department will be able to move forward.

“We are very good at rising to tasks and meeting them head-on in order to accomplish whatever we need to in order to best fit the need,” said Lipscomb.