New tradition for Bluefield Christmas

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield, West Virginia is called the Christmas City and this year, they are pulling out all the stops.

The Bluefield City of Lights is always a family favorite, but this year the city added a new attraction.

Downtown Bluefield now homes a 22-ft tree with a 9-ft base and all the holiday cheer to go around.

Bluefield City Ambassador Marie Blackwell said the new addition to the Christmas arsenal is something she believes the community needs.

“It brings some sort of normalcy for them to where they can come and safely still social distance and be with their families and have some Christmas cheer,” said Blackwell.

The tree stand and nutcrackers were built by the city. Music plays at the top and bottom of every hour from 6-10 p.m., every day of the week. Blackwell said it is free to visit and a new way to celebrate the holidays.