New traffic pattern for oversized loads on I-77 through Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Traffic routes for oversized loads recently changed for the Turnpike widening project. Drivers with oversized loads need to get off at the Harper Road exit and re-enter using the on ramp.

Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Jeff Miller, said crews are working to paint the Harper Road Bridge, which changed height restrictions during the process.

“For the next couple months, you’ll see oversized loads actually have to exit off of 44 and go over that overpass and get back on the turnpike as the bridge paint crews are out there working on that bridge,” Miller said.

Miller said the turnpike construction should be wrapped up within in the next year if everything stays on schedule.