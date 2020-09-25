New treatment center opens in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A new treatment center opened in McDowell County on Friday, September 25, 2020.

The Hope Center is a medically-monitored detox program located on the campus of Welch Community Hospital. The idea for a treatment facility started about four years ago when leaders in the McDowell County community met to come up with solutions to the drug crisis in the region.

The Hope Center is managed by Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center. It has 12 beds and will accept patients for an average stay of three to seven days. It is also one of three facilities in West Virginia that meets the 3.7 American Society of Addiction Medicine criteria.

Robin Pruitt is the Director of Social Work at the The Hope Center. She said the goal of this new center is to provide help to people who may be struggling with addiction.

“I’ve been a social worker in McDowell County for 36 years. I have worked with patients on the health side, coming into the emergency room and it’s vitally important. So many times we’ve had to turn them away from the emergency room because there was no bed availability or just no facility like this,” Pruitt explained.

The Hope Center is accepting people from all over the state. They will also have a bridge program for medication assisted therapy.