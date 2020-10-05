New tutoring program kicks-off in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Students in Greenbrier County are attending school either two days a week or completely virtual, leaving them with less time to get extra help from their teachers. Jennifer Mason is one of the organizers of a new tutoring service to help these students.

“What we want to do really is get back information to the teachers about the issues the students are facing so that when the students are there or when they’re on Google Meets with their teachers, the teachers know this is the issue this child is having and can further help them,” Mason said.

To prevent students from falling behind in classes, associates at Dinsmore and Shohl LLC in Lewisburg, like Mason, organized Access to Education. The Access to Education program provides students in Greenbrier County with free WiFi and tutors.

“Every student, per subject, will get a half an hour of free tutoring and then they’ll also have access to an additional 30 minutes of WiFi or they can sign up for one hour of free WiFi access,” Mason said.

Mason said there are three locations students can go for tutoring. Those places are The Hub and Bimbo Coles and Company Project in Lewisburg, or The Marvel Center in Rupert.

When students are done with their tutoring session, the site manager will use a bucket with a non-bleach, 100-percent disinfecting tablet to sanitize the area. For those who are still worried about sending their child into a public setting, Mason said there is a different option.

“Some of the parents are immunosuppressed and are concerned about students actually showing up for the center,” Mason said. “So, we’ve also organized it so that if the students want to do it on their own WiFi at home, they actually can.”

Mason told 59News students can still sign up for tutoring. They can do so by emailing Jennifer Mason at jennifer.mason@dinsmore.com.