New visitation guidelines at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Following an increase of COVID-19 cases in Greenbrier County, there will be new visitation guidelines at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

The guidelines will go into place Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The restrictions include: No visitors to accompany patients in outpatient testing, outpatient surgery, or emergency department. Visitors in inpatient areas will also be restricted.

Exceptions may be made for pediatric patients, laboring mothers, essential caregivers, and end of life situations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News