RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Following an increase of COVID-19 cases in Greenbrier County, there will be new visitation guidelines at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

The guidelines will go into place Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The restrictions include: No visitors to accompany patients in outpatient testing, outpatient surgery, or emergency department. Visitors in inpatient areas will also be restricted.

Exceptions may be made for pediatric patients, laboring mothers, essential caregivers, and end of life situations.