New water source unveiled for Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville PSD

MCGRAWS, WV (WVNS) — People living in one Wyoming County community finally have a reliable water source.

After the wells for the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville water system started to run dry in December 2019, a new water source was needed. On Thursday, October 15, 2020, the PSD unveiled a new well that will provide quality water to the community for years to come.

Gene Reid, the Chairman of the PSD Board, said the water is almost ready to be used.

“We’re waiting on some tests and stuff to come back and everything, but it’s ready. They’ve run some water through it and tested it and everything,” Reid said.

Jason Mullins, the Wyoming county Commission President, said almost 1,200 people benefited from this project.

“I own a business that’s on this water system and they have done such a good job. I’ve been on that system for more than 20 years and we’re thankful that when we turn our water on it’s a fantastic product. They do a great job here and we always have water,” Mullins explained.

Part of the funding for the new well came from a grant from the USDA.