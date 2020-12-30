New Wyoming County Sheriff sworn-in

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County welcomes a new sheriff.

Brad Ellison was sworn in on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 as the newly elected sheriff of Wyoming County. Ellison is a 29 year veteran of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. He was elected to the position in June. Ellison said he is looking forward to continuing to help people in the county.

“I’m a personable person, anyone that wants to come and talk to me they can, serving the people of Wyoming County and making sure the tax department runs smoothly,” Ellison explained.

Ellison named Don Cook as his Chief Deputy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News