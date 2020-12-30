New Wyoming County Sheriff sworn-in

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County welcomes a new sheriff.

Brad Ellison was sworn in on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 as the newly elected sheriff of Wyoming County. Ellison is a 29 year veteran of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. He was elected to the position in June. Ellison said he is looking forward to continuing to help people in the county.

“I’m a personable person, anyone that wants to come and talk to me they can, serving the people of Wyoming County and making sure the tax department runs smoothly,” Ellison explained.

Ellison named Don Cook as his Chief Deputy.