Newcomer dethrones Vice Mayor in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The results are in from Tuesday’s Municipal City Election and Bluefield, West Virginia now has a new District 1 leader.

Beating out incumbent Barbara Thompson-Smith, Treyvon Simmons, a Bluefield native said he ran for the district seat because he wants to see some positive changes come to Bluefield and District 1. He said every member of the community must come together to beautify and clean up the area.

“We have to take pride in our sense of community and our sense of neighborhood. And I think that’s lacking in my generation, I think that has kind of gotten lost inside Bluefield, pride and community and belonging,” said Simmons.



Simmons said he has a lot of plans in the works for District 1 and the rest of the Bluefield. He said he hopes to work with Bluefield Police as well to establish a good connection to the community. Simmons’ term begins July 1, 2021.