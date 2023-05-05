LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia is now officially home to nearly 200 more doctors.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, the largest medical school in the Mountain State, hosted their 47th graduation ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023.

After overcoming a very challenging and constantly changing past four years in the medical field, it was a day of reflection and celebration for faculty and graduates alike.

“I’m so proud of our graduating students. 177 of them today that are graduating, going on to great careers,” said WVSOM President Dr. James Nemitz.

“It feels really surreal, man,” Dr. Sreshtah Singh of the class of 2023 told 59News. “I’ve worked really hard these past four years and when I started med school four years ago – like you think about this day, you dream about it, of being a physician one day. And it’s like – this day is finally here and in a few months I’m about to start seeing patients for real. I’m just really grateful. Not a lot of people get this opportunity.”

All 177 graduates from the WVSOM class of 2023 matched into residency programs, many of them will be staying right here in West Virginia to practice medicine in the mountain state.