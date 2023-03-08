Singapore (WVNS) — Pokémon fans are no strangers to scientific discoveries being named after characters from the popular franchise.

One of the most well-known examples was back in 2008 when scientists discovered a protein that reminded them of Pokémon’s mascot, Pikachu, and dubbed the protein “pikachurin.” On February 27, 2023, a lesser known Pokémon had its time to shine when two scientists, Mr. Cristian Lucañas and Mr. Foo Maosheng, discovered a new species of cockroach.

The species, now dubbed Nocticola Pheromosa, was originally caught back in 2016 as part of a survey to collect data on the diversity of insects in Singapore according to the post Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum. Originally, the cockroach didn’t strike anyone as alarming as it looked similar to known species externally, but that all changed after dissection.

Both scientists happened to be fans of the Pokémon franchise and, as the pokémon pheromosa is based on a cockroach, they agreed naming it after the pocket monster was fitting.