Newly renovated fitness studio opens in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The grand reopening of Evolve took place December 7, 2019 to celebrate the newly renovated studio. The location first opened in July.

Amber Pugh, a part-owner and fitness trainer, said Evolve now has all new equipment, a new yoga studio, and even a massage parlor.

“Group and muscle workshop gets so excited when they see a new muscle or vein, but also just watching a client do a plank for 1 minute or realize that they can do something that they couldn’t or that they thought they couldn’t and their confidence rises,” Pugh explained.

Evolve offers classes for every level of fitness, and even one-on-one personal training. It is located at 159 Granby Circle, Daniels, West Virginia 25832.

For more information on classes, visit https://evolvefitandhealthy.com/.

