Next section of Coalfields Expressway officially opens

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — A major road project from Raleigh County to Wyoming County is finally finished. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 to unveil the newest section of the Coalfields Expressway.

The Coalfields Expressway from Slab Fork to Mullens is finally open. This marks the first four-lane highway in Wyoming County. Governor Jim Justice, who cut the ribbon at Thursday’s ceremony, said this was a proud moment for him.

“We just did something that opens up part of southern West Virginia to the whole world,” Justice said.

Construction was stalled over the last two decades, but local leaders claim the Governor’s Roads to Prosperity Program changed everything. The Coalfields Expressway was fully funded by money from the Road’s to Prosperity Program.

“He’s been very supportive of the road. And I think it’ll be a great boost to the economy in all of southern West Virginia; in Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties,” Mike Goode, the Chairman of the Coalfields Expressway Authority, explained.

A boost to the economy and a renewed sense of hope to people who often feel left behind. The new section of the road will significantly cut down the time it takes to get to Wyoming County. Jenny-Ann Martin is the Mayor of Mullens. She said this new road will provide endless opportunities for her town.

“This is going to promote tourism and folks can come down. There are lodging opportunities now, and restaurants, and the Hatfield and McCoy Trails. And we welcome people to come to Mullens,” Martin explained.

Governor Justice said plans are already underway for the next section of the Coalfields Expressway, which will stretch from Mullens to Pineville.