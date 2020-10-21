Nic Webb awarded 2020 Hope award from Brian’s Safehouse

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) — Brian’s Safehouse is a non-profit organization that helps men recover from addiction. Every year, staff give out the Hope Award to recognize those who made a difference in the community. The 2020 award recipient is Nic Webb.

Webb said he is honored to be recognized, but he does not do his work to get awards.

“I just try to help people and that’s all I really focus on. On a daily basis, how can I be the best for my community and what can I do to help my community be a better place,” Webb said.

The road to recovery for Webb has not been easy, but he said he is thankful for the roots he laid down while at Brian’s Safehouse. He wants to let others in the recovery process know they are not alone.

“I believe every person in this world deserves a chance at a good life regardless of what happened in their past,” Webb said. “Don’t judge yourself to harshly, pick yourself up, grab someone that can help you and lean on them, and let them help you and listen to them.”

Co-founder of Brian’s safehouse, Leon Brush, said he loves seeing the success stories.

“Not necessarily about financial success, but success in learning how to live life properly. Being able to give back to the community and not always taking away from the community,” Brush said.

After recovery, Webb started the Phoenix Place in Princeton to help men continue a life of recovery.