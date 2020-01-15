Nicholas County farmer celebrates 100th birthday at ‘John Deere’ themed party

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – On January 14, 1920, Adren Kelley was born in Richwood, West Virginia. One whole century later, he blew out the candles on his cake for the 100th time at a party thrown by his family, friends, and caretakers, like Chasity Richmond at the Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

“It’s not everyday that you turn 100, so we’re really excited everyone could be here and that his family could come,” Richmond said.

You are never too old to have a themed birthday party; the community room was filled with yellow and green decorations, a blue grass band played some catchy tunes, and a John Deere tractor figure sat on top of Kelley’s birthday cake because he was a farmer!

“He farmed all of his life, spent several years in Lewis County on the farm and he’s had cattle and horses most of his life,” said his youngest son Dorsey Kelley.

Kelley’s children think being active with animals may be his recipe for a long life.

“At 94-years-old he was still driving his own truck everyday,” Dorsey recalled. “He tapered down hill from there, but he was walking around here not even a year ago without any problems.”

During his 100 years around the sun, he has always kept their family tight-knit and as happy as can be.

“I don’t know hardly what to say other than ‘thank you,’ he’s been a good father and stayed with us right on through.”

Kelley has lived at the Summers Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for about three and a half years now. He was moved there in 2016 from Nicholas County Nursing Center after it was destroyed in the floods.

