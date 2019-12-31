Nicholas County man arrested on drug charges

VICTOR, WV (WVNS) — A Nicholas County man was arrested in drug charges in Fayette County.

Fayette County deputies arrested Matthew Boone on Monday, December 30, 2019. Deputies pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the Victor area. After searching the car, deputies found two bags of meth and a large bag of marijuana.

Deputies also evaluated Boone and determined he was driving under the influence.

Boone was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Driving Under the Influence-Drugs, and other traffic charges.