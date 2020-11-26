Nicholas County man pleads guilty to manslaughter in wife’s disappearance

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the death of his wife, who disappeared in 2016.

Arthur Owen Woods of Mount Nebo pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday before a Kanawha County circuit judge.

Woods, who has been in jail since his May 2019 arrest, faces three to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 3. Starina Woods disappeared in March 2016 shortly after the couple moved to Charleston. She was never found.

Detectives said blood was discovered at the couple’s home in Charleston and there were signs someone tried to clean it up.

