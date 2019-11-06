Nicholas County man sentenced in sexual abuse case

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Nicholas County man was sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, November 6, Albert Vance was sentenced to no less than 10 years and no more than 20 years in a state penitentiary. He was sentenced in front of Nicholas County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Callaghan.

Vance pleaded guilty to sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian following an investigation in January 2019. State Police discovered Vance sexually abused two girls under the age of 18 for almost six years.