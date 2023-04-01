NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia man was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Thursday after a gunfight reportedly started in a rented garage in Nicholas County, according to the West Virginia State Police.

According to WVSP, 75-year-old Paul Vencil “PJ” Morris Jr., of Kesslers Cross Lanes, went to the garage on Summersville Lake Road to confront James William “Billy” Stone. Troopers say this was over a two-year family dispute.

Morris and Stone then started shooting at each other, according to WVSP. Stone was shot multiple times and had to be flown to the hospital for treatment, and Morris was shot in the left arm.

Morris is being charged with one count of attempted murder and is being held in the Central Regional Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.