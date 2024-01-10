TUSCALOOSA, AL (WVNS) — West Virginia native and arguably the greatest college football coach of all-time, Nick Saban, recently met with the Crimson Tide football team to tell them he was retiring from coaching.

According to Senior ESPN Writer Chris Low, Saban met with his team Wednesday evening to break the news. This announcement comes after Alabama’s loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semi Final.

One Alabama fan, Robert Clater, voiced his displeasure with Saban’s retirement.

“College football just lost one of the greatest coaches of all time,” said Clater.

Nick Saban has had college coaching stints at Michigan State, LSU, and most recently Alabama. Saban’s all-time record is 292-71-1, with seven total National Championships. He won his first title with LSU before earning six championship rings with the Crimson Tide of Alabama.

Nick Saban is originally from the Fairmont area of West Virginia.