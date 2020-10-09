Nightmare in the Gorge returns with safety measures in place

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — Things are getting spooky at Ace Adventure Resort. The annual Nightmare in the Gorge opened on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Director of the Attraction, Chris Colin, said the haunting attraction takes people through a curse that was placed on the Mountain State hundreds of years ago. Colin said they are operating off of time-ticketing. This allows people to sign up for a specific time in order to keep crowd sizes down during the pandemic.

“We’ve got cryptid mermaids, psychotic killers, creepy clowns, if it’s in your nightmares, it’s at nightmare in the gorge,” Colin said.

