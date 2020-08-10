Nightmare in the Gorge set to return in October

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — It might be August, but Halloween is right around the corner. Chris Colin, the special event coordinator at ACE Adventure Resort, said the annual Nightmare in the Gorge is making a return this October. Colin said October 9, 2020 is opening night.

The event is a chance for everyone to learn about the haunting history of the Gorge. Colin said they are working to ensure a safe trip for everyone this fall.

“One of the major things we’re going to be doing this year is time-ticketing. When people get their tickets for Nightmare in the Gorge, they’ll have an assigned time so that way they won’t have to stand around in a big line around with a bunch of people. We’re really going to be socially distancing and everyone’s wearing masks in the attraction,” Colin said.

Colin said tickets will go on sale in September.

