Nitro man convicted of killing man paying child support sentenced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Nitro man has been sentenced in the murder of another man in Institute.

According to Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Juan Chic was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, to life without mercy for the first-degree murder of Andre Leonard in August 2018.

The shooting happened in Institute when Andre Leonard met the mother of his child to give her money to go shopping for school clothes. Prosecutors said Juan Chic drove the mother to retrieve the money then stepped out of a car and shot Leonard.

Chic was also sentenced today to 10 years for use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and 3 years for prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm. The judge ran those sentences concurrently.