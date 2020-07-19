RICHMOND, VA (WVNS)– Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores say they won’t let anyone not wearing a mask into their stores starting Monday July 20, 2020.
This is part of an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will have greeters at the front of stores to prevent people without masks from entering… and to offer curbside pickup options.
The agency already requires masks be worn in the stores but has not previously denied entry to people not wearing them.
LATEST POSTS:
- No entry to Virginia liquor stores without a mask
- DNR Police investigate after swimmer injured by hit-and-run boater in Tygart River
- Staying hot and unsettled this week
- COVID-19 LATEST: Total number of cases surpasses 5,000
- World Team Tennis coaches and players hold clinic for fans