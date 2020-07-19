No entry to Virginia liquor stores without a mask

FILE – In this June 16, 2016, file photo, bottles of wine are displayed during a tour of a state liquor store, in Salt Lake City. According to federal health statistics, Americans are drinking more now than when Prohibition was enacted a century earlier. What’s more, it’s been rising for two decades, and it’s not clear when it will fall again. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS)– Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores say they won’t let anyone not wearing a mask into their stores starting Monday July 20, 2020.

This is part of an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will have greeters at the front of stores to prevent people without masks from entering… and to offer curbside pickup options.

The agency already requires masks be worn in the stores but has not previously denied entry to people not wearing them.

LATEST POSTS: