No holidays off for EMS workers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While some people celebrate the New Year with a nice day off, others are clocking in.

Medical emergencies continue to happen, even on the holidays. Jan Care EMS workers are out helping the community on New Year’s Day.

Director of Operations Paul Seamann, said they often do transports to hospitals on holidays, and respond to medical emergencies. He said the EMS workers are happy to be out helping the community.

“The community still binds together. When we’re interacting with our patients and dispatch, we all kind of have that comradery that we are in those jobs that are essential, that we are important to the community. And I think there’s a lot of pride when we’re out there when others may not be,” Seamann said.

Seamann said it’s more important now than ever for EMS workers to be out helping due to the pandemic.