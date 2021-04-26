No more detours for Midway Tunnel

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — After weeks of detours, the Midway Tunnel in Bluefield is back open.

Executive Director of the Sanitary Board, Shannon Bailey, said crews hit some road blocks with weather, but the project is now complete. He said crews worked tirelessly to meet deadline and reopen the high traffic tunnel.

“We finally got the final paving finished through it on Friday and our guys went out this morning and pulled all the signs and traffic should be flowing through it right now,” Bailey said.



Bailey said although the construction did not completely go as planned, the Midway Tunnel is safe, sturdy, and should not require any more work for years to come.