No new money for state and local governments in second stimulus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) After much deliberation, a second, COVID-19 relief bill is now on its way to the president’s desk.

However, not everyone got what they wanted.

One thing the bill lacks is money for state and local governments, an issue senate majority leader Mitch McConnell opposed, calling it a “bailout” for blue states.

Both U.S. West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito voted for the bill.

On Tuesday, Sen. Joe Manchin said he disrespectfully disagreed with McConnell.

“There’s a lot of states that have done well and don’t need the help,” he said. “I even tried to make a change where certain states that have money left over like West Virginia, a certain amount of that money is supposed to go to the counties and municipalities.”

In Kanawha County, commissioner Kent Carper said congress needs to get their act together.

“With all due respect for Senator Mitch McConnell, who does he think has been treating these patients out in the field?” Carper said. “Here in West Virginia it is not devastating, some of our bigger states and our bigger cities will have to lay off policemen, they’ll have to lay off firefighters, they’ll have to lay off the paramedics that have been fighting COVID.”

In South Charleston, Mayor Frank Mullens said he is glad the new stimulus bill contains language that will extend the leftover CARES Act money for another 12 months.

“To say the federal government needs to throw more money at, at that program, just from my standpoint sitting here in South Charleston, I’d say, we’re fine.”

Mullens said the city has been receiving roughly $800,000 monthly.

Still, both Carper and Mullens agree the money needs to be given to frontline workers and struggling businesses.

“Don’t just throw money out there to throw it out there, identify where it needs to go and make sure it gets there,” he said.

Congress is expected to take up the issue again when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.