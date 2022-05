BLUEFILED, VA (WVNS) — Residents were evacuated from their building after an early morning apartment fire in Bluefield, Virginia.

According to Bluefield Fire Chief Chad Bailey, the call for a fire at Crescent View Apartments, apartment 10, came in at 4:50 A.M. on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Chief Bailey said everyone eventually made it out of the building and there are no reported injuries.