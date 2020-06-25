No rise in rates at Concord University for the 2020-2021 year

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — There is good news for students attending Concord University in the 2020-2021 school year. The Board of Governor announced they will not increase tuition and fees or room and board. The decision was made during a meeting on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

“Concord University students and their families continue to be challenged by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic impact. Even though Concord is faced with rising costs, we recommended doing our part to relieve some of the stress on our students by not increasing tuition and fees, or room and board,” says Dr. Charles Becker, Vice President for Finance and Business.

The university had to raise fees in previous years due to a decrease in state funding and declining enrollment. This led to budget shortfalls which were compensated for by the higher costs to students.