No threat found at Shady Spring area schools following shooting threats

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating social media posts made by students regarding a potential active shooter threat at Shady Spring area schools.

David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, confirmed there is no active threat at Shady Spring area schools following posts from students on social media.

“It was reported to one of our teachers that there was a social media post by a couple of students that stated ‘Do not go to school tomorrow, somebody is going to shoot it up,'” Price said.

Price said the school district and law enforcement started investigating the situation around 8:00 p.m., including visiting the homes of students involved with the posts.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that the posts are under investigation:

“The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the Raleigh County Board of Education are aware of posts on social media regarding threats to schools in the county. These posts have been and continue to be investigated. The increased police presence at schools is to reassure students, parents, and school staff of our commitment to their security.”

Stick with 59News as we continue to bring you the latest on this developing story.