Non-profit donates bullet-proof vest to Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept. K9

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department K9 is receiving some much needed protection.

Thelma, the department’s K9 officer, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. It was donated to the department by the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. It is expected to be delivered in eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. raises money to provide these protective vests to K9 officers across the country. The body armor is custom fitted and made in the U.S. Thelma’s vest was sponsored by Kimberly Shader of Orlando, FL.

The words, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always,” will be embroidered on Thelma’s vest.