Non-profit veterinary clinic holds food bank for animals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Charleston non-profit veterinary clinic saw a need in the community and took action.

Fix ‘Em Clinic noticed people were having to choose between daily necessities and their furry companions.

“A lot of people aren’t even able to afford our services and they’ve asked about food. So we asked for some donations to see how it would go and the community was really responsive”, says Executive Director of Fix ‘Em Clinic Amber Costello.

Donations include dog and cat food, puppy pads, cat litter, and treats. They restock the food bank daily, and items usually go quickly.

“People are extremely thankful. We have some people in tears that say ‘I don’t know what I would do without you – this has been an answered prayer’”, exclaims Costello.

The food bank is open to the public and say it’s a discrete process.

“You don’t need to check in or tell anyone you’re here, just come and grab a couple bags” according to Costello.

The clinic asks to only grab two per household. This gives people a chance to mix and match with dogs and cats. If you have both, you’re able to grab two for each animal.

Drop off and pick up is available whenever they’re open. Their hours of operation are on their website at http://www.fixemclinic.org.