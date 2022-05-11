FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) — UPDATE: 2 p.m. May 11, 2022 — The Greenbrier County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced the Northbound lanes of 219 near Frankford reopened around 1:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY – 12 p.m. May 11, 2022 — A collision on Route 219 has shutdown the Northbound lanes on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The crash, which was reported around 12 p.m., happened near the Deer Processing plant north of Frankford. It is south of Renick feed mill.

The wreck involved two vehicles and a truck from the West Virginia Division of Highways. There is paving being done in the area. No word was released on any injuries as a result of the crash.

Drivers are advised to expect delays if they are traveling in the area. If you are headed in that direction, it is advised to find an alternate route to your destination.