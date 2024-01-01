Monday starts the new year off with the chance of snow showers. Western winds will make for a cold morning and afternoon as highs struggle to get into the 30s with “feels like” conditions in the teens. Through Monday night, western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties will see the most accumulations, where several inches are possible. Across the lowlands, accumulations will be far less, with only a trace to a light dusting if any can be expected in most spots.

Monday night gradually sees our snow showers diminish. first across the lowlands and eventually over the mountains into Tuesday morning. It’s another cold overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s with wind chill values in the teens and single digits! The potential for black ice will be something to watch out for across untreated and secondary roads in the mountains.

Tuesday morning starts mostly cloudy but as high pressure builds in for your Tuesday, peaks of sunshine will return for your Tuesday afternoon. With enough sunshine, we’ll see temperatures back in the 30s.

Wednesday is also trending dry with high pressure around. In fact, Wednesday looks to be our best shot at sunny skies yet with a mostly sunny afternoon expected. Temperatures will start off in the 20s for your Wednesday morning commute and they’ll look to climb into the 40s by dinnertime. Wednesday evening will see increased clouds and the return of snow showers overnight.

Thursday brings back the chance for snow showers once again. Accumulations look to be light across the lowlands with the mountains getting the best shot at any, though slick travel is possible as a result for both. A few flakes remain possible across the mountain overnight before diminishing as temperatures go from the 30s to the 20s.

Friday brings back high pressure into the region. Cloudy skies to start the morning commute but the afternoon looks promising for partly to mostly sunny skies. Enough sunshine and we look to get temperatures into the 40s as we move into the weekend.

Saturday starts off dry, but we are continuing to watch a low pressure system move into the area during the second half. Some more fine tuning is still needed for this system, but rain and snow showers look possible as a result. A cloudy second half as well with temperatures reaching the 40s.

In your extended forecast, we are watching the chances for some more rain and snow showers to begin 2024. Temperatures will continue their roller coaster ride as they bounce back and forth between the 40s and the 30s. Whenever rain chances do return, always a good idea to have the StormTracker 59 app downloaded.

MONDAY

Snow showers possible. Slick travel & cold. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Cloudy start. PM clearing and sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny start. PM chances for snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

AM snowflakes. PM clearing. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Dry afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny skies. Dry start to weekend. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain and snow showers. Cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Cold. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Dry day. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Staying dry. Highs in the 30s.