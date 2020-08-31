Notices sent to WV families of babies born exposed to drugs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than 3,800 notices have been sent to the West Virginia families of babies born exposed to drugs as part of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case.

The Herald-Dispatch reports a group of attorneys sought the names to send families a notice of pending litigation. The notice, sent out last week, says the families may be eligible to seek compensation.

A Kanawha County judge signed an order allowing the state Department of Health and Human Resources to release the children’s addresses. Attorneys were concerned many did not know they qualify for compensation in the bankruptcy case. That included families with babies born diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome.