BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley.

Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café.

Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular in Beckley.

“I think it’ll broaden their horizons a bit,” said Miller. Not a lot of people know about Boba, its not very big here. So it’ll open them up to trying new things.”

Along with helping start the café, Kobe will train employees at Notoriously Morbid in how to make Boba and run the café.