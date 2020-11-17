BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– November recognizes new additions to a family! November is National Adoption Month. NECCO Foster Family Recruiter Carla Hall said their main goal is to reunite a foster child with their biological families. But if they can’t, adoption is the next best option. Finding a forever home for the children is their main concern.

“You know even after they’ve aged out of the foster system still having that family there that support group you know that is so important even as adults you still need that family you need that stability you always need somebody,” Hall said.

For anyone interested in becoming an adoptive family or a foster family, you can reach out to local social service agencies like Necco.