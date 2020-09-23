NPS officials discuss baby copperhead season

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — National Park Service District Manager, Dave Bieri, told 59News people are encouraged to watch their step because it is baby copperhead season.

Bieri said copperheads usually have babies in August and early September. He is warning these babies are born with venom and can cause harm if they bite you. Bieri said although the snakes not frequently seen in our area, you will still want to keep an eye out when you are hiking.

“Keep on the trails. Usually if people get bitten by snakes in the park, they’re usually doing something like sticking their hands or feet somewhere where you can’t see them. They like to hang out in the leaves, bark, and debris, so if you stay on trails. you’re generally away from that kind of stuff,” Bieri said.