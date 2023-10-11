BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Social work students at New River Community and Technical College are coming together to fight back against poverty.

To address the issue of systemic poverty, the students are focusing on education as the best way to help break the cycle.

Emilee Lafferty and Madison Bailey say they are planning an Education Resource Fair to try to expose students to new ways of thinking about education. While many young people assume education has to include a typical “college experience,” there are a lot more options available that some students might not know about.

“Learning something as simple as your education style. Taking a test to see if you’re geared more toward a college-type education or a hands-on education,” Lafferty said.

“Give them hope that they can do something different,” added Bailey.

The students are asking for the community’s help, and they are asking for volunteers to get involved who may have wisdom to share with local students.

If you are interested in presenting at the resource fair, or getting involved in the project in any way, contact Emilee Lafferty at Lafferty_ED@NewRiver.edu