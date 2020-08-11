NRCTC will hold on campus registration events

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technical College is hosting events throughout the week to get students ready for the upcoming school year.

To try and help students register for fall classes, New River CTC held an on campus registration event last week. Administrators said they had a good turnout for the first event. Because of this, they made the decision to hold additional events at all of their campuses throughout this week.

Labeled Countdown Connect events, they will take place on different days beginning on August 12, 2020, and ending on August 18, 2020. Jenni Canterbury, the Director of Communications for New River CTC, said these events help to bring a sense of normalcy to the school year.

“We know a lot of people might be debating about what they might do for the school year and this gives people another option to come out and talk to us about school options,” said Canterbury.

The first event will take in Lewisburg on August 12, 2020. There will be events on August 13 and 14 in Princeton one day, and then Beaver the next day. The last event will be on August 18 in Summersville.

Each event will last from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Students are encouraged to come and get one-on-one assistance with their schedules. Both masks and proper social distancing guidelines will be enforced at each event.