NTSB releases details on fatal helicopter crash that killed Chris Cline

Photograph Provided by Tiffany Melton. Left Forward View of the Accident Helicopter Taken July 3, 2019 at 1355 EDT.

(WVNS) — A little more than a year after a fatal helicopter crash killed West Virginia coal executive Chris Cline the National Transportation Safety Board released their report on the investigation. There were seven people; two pilots and five passengers, killed in the crash which happened on July 4, 2019. The passengers included Chris Cline, his daughter Kameron and some of her friends.

The NTSB report was released on Aug. 19, 2020. The flight lasted just 67 seconds according to the flight data recorder analysts report. It began at 1:52:17 a.m. and ended at 1:53:24 a.m. when the helicopter hit the water.

The flight recording indicated the pilot, David Jude, had discussed selling the helicopter with Mr. Cline. He also stated there were maintenance issues with it.

The reason for the flight, according to witness reports, was the sudden sickness of Kameron Cline and Jillian Clark. Chris Cline told one witness he wanted to get the girls to the United States for medical treatment while they were in the Bahamas. Their destination was Fort Lauderdale, Florida.