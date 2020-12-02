Number of people getting COVID-19 tests increase following holiday gatherings

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the nation. Health officials believe many of these new cases are because of people gathering in groups during the holidays.

Dr. Anita Stewart, the Health Officer at the Fayette County Health Department, said in the last couple of days, she saw an increase in the number of people getting tested.

“So, we are seeing a steady state of cases, but we are seeing several people reaching out for testing that have either A, exposed at their holiday gatherings and now they are finding out that their cousin was positive and now I’m here, I’m quarantined and tested, or they are at the gathering and they are seeing symptoms,” Dr. Stewart said.

Dr. Stewart recommends people self quarantine if they plan to visit family members or people who do not live in the same household.

“Trying to quarantine before the holiday, so if you are planning on seeing family that is not apart of your family unit for the holidays to try to quarantined now. So, you are not a risk to acquire the virus in the meantime,” Dr. Stewart continued.

Dr. Stewart said gift giving may look a little bit different this year. She said instead of handing a gift to your friend, you should think of a more creative way, like going to their house and dropping the gift off on their front porch.

“When we exchange gifts, we usually spend time with one another, so really being mindful of during that exchange to have physical distance, trying to be outside if you can, or make the tradition different, do a porch drop, or like secret Santa,”Dr. Stewart continued.

She also said to continue to social distance, and wear a mask