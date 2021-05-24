Nurses warn of dangers of dehydration during hot temperatures

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With temperatures in the 80s the next couple of days, it’s important to remember to drink plenty of water. Local health professionals say with temperatures this high, people should drink eight to 14 oz of water every hour. Lisa Walker, a nurse practitioner with Raleigh General Hospital, said but if you do not like drinking water there are some other options.

“Grab a popsicle, grab anything like that that has some type of water base, even vegetables that are water based. Fruits are great to take to grapes and things like that to also stay hydrated,” Walker said.

Walker said there are many signs to look out for when it comes to dehydration, like if you start feeling tired or sick.

“If you go to the bathroom and your urine is really dark, like ice tea, or it has a little bit of a smell, we say it’s concentrated and that means you could be dehydrate,” Walker said.

If you become dehydrated, it is important to get inside and cool off. With a mix of sun and clouds, Walker reminded people to still put sunscreen on when outside with an SPF of at least 50.

“You should reapply about every two to four hours, two hours optimally, but don’t go anymore then 4 fours,” Walker said. “And you don’t have to put on a big glob just a little bit. Also make sure you’re covering your face, the nose a lot of the times we get our arms and legs but we forget other areas.”