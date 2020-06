FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)- A parade went on at the Greenbrier Health Care Center in Fairlea on Sunday June, 21, 2020.

Employees at the nursing home said they wanted to provide a safe way for senior citizens to see loved ones from a distance.

Family and loved ones were in their cars with signs driving by to say hello.

Employees said troopers with the West Virginia State Police Lewisburg detachment helped them pull off the parade.