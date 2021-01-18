Nursing home outbreaks surge as vaccine administration continues across WV

HINTON/LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Outbreaks continue to strike the most vulnerable places across West Virginia, even with vaccines becoming increasingly available. According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard 38 out of 55 counties in WV are experiencing an active outbreak in one or more of their long-term care facilities.

The two biggest outbreaks in our viewing area are currently happening in Summers and Greenbrier Counties. Stonerise Lewisburg (Lewisburg Center) and Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are both experiencing active cases among staff and residents or a significant amount of deaths related to COVID-19.

The Summers Nursing and Rehab Center has four active resident cases, with and additional two active cases among staff members. The center has also seen nine COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 64 residents and 19 staff recoveries in the facility.

Stonerise Lewisburg (Lewisburg Center) is seeing one of the greater COVID-19 related death totals in the state. While the Lewisburg Center is only seeing one active case among staff and none in residents, they have had 17 deaths related to the coronavirus. There have been 45 recoveries among residents, with 31 staff members recovering since the pandemic began.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard, here is a breakdown of other active outbreaks across the southeastern WV Counties:

Fayette

Ansted Center

Greenbrier

Stonerise Rainelle (Meadow Garden)

Greenbrier Healthcare Center

McDowell

McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Mercer

Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Stonerise Princeton ( Princeton Center)

Maples Heath Care

Monroe

Stonerise Lindside (Springfield Center)

Raleigh

Jackie Withrow Hospital

Stonerise Beckley ( Harper Mills)

Pine Lodge

Summers

Main Street Care

Wyoming

Wyoming Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Wyoming Continuous Care)

More information and county-by-county breakdowns of Long-Term Care facilities can be found on the DHHR’s Dashboard under the ‘Long-Term Care’ tab.