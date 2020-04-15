Nursing home reporting virus outbreak after weekend death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia nursing home already linked to a coronavirus death is now reporting an outbreak of 66 new cases.

According to a Monday statement, at least 36 residents and 30 staffers of the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have the virus. Ten tests are still pending. The nursing home on Saturday said a patient with the virus and several other underlying medical conditions had died. No other details were released.

A statement from the center said it’s working with local health officials and taking necessary precautions to prevent further spread. A spokesman for the facility declined to comment further Tuesday.

