Nursing student outlines challenges created by COVID-19

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — People going through nursing school are in a pivotal position right now, preparing to enter the workforce in a global pandemic.

Nursing isn’t a profession for everyone. It takes a special kind of person to care for someone having the worst day of their life.

Crystal Brogan is in her last semester of nursing school. She told 59News she knew she always wanted to be a nurse, it’s a profession that runs in her family.

“You want someone who is going to treat you with love, and respect, and care for you. I just want to be that person that person who brings a little sunshine in your day when it’s not so great,” Brogan said.

Just like other students, nursing students had to move classes online. Not only is Brogan trying to earn her degree, she’s helping her 2 kids get through remote learning. She said there are many nights spent around the kitchen table with both mom and the kids doing homework.

“Trying to get my classes online, and their classes online. My faculty has seen a lot of my kids,” Brogan said.

Brogan started nursing school before the COVID-19 pandemic started. While nothing could have ever prepared the medical industry for a global pandemic, it’s not scaring Brogan. She said this is a learning experience and she will be better prepared for anything.

“I do think it’s just a part of the job, and things are going to come up. We don’t know in the future if this is going to continue or go away and something new is going to come up. I think it’s good being in school now and being able to learn along with it,” Brogan said.

The virus is leaving many in isolation, some families unable to have face-to-face visits. Brogan said this is where she can help families and let them know their loved ones are getting the best care possible.

“Being on the inside, you can try and comfort them a little bit more. It makes it better,” Brogan said.

Brogan is making history in another way. She’s a big part of giving out the COVID-19 vaccine.

She said she is hoping this will show people these times will pass, and there are better days ahead.

“You’re just giving them a little bit of hope, and seeing hope for the future instead of the devastation in the past,” Brogan said.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel for Brogan, this May she will graduate with her Bachelor of Nursing from WVU Tech.

She said she’s open to working in different medical settings after graduation. However, her heart lies with Hospice Care.